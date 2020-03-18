No need to panic buy as SA has enough food supplies, says expert
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo explained in a broadcast message that given the softening demand of agricultural exports to Asia where 50% of the food market went, the local market might find itself with more supplies.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have been assured that there was no need to panic buy as the country had enough supplies of food for the foreseeable future.
The president said it and now the experts were cementing the message that there was no need for South Africans to worry about food running out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some members of the public had been flocking to stores en mass to stock up on various products as the virus spreads throughout the country.
Sihlobo said that panic buying would only lead to disruptions of the domestic supply chains.
"We can sight and watch and then follow through what the health authorities are telling us to do but in as far a the food supply side is concerned, we are comfortable now."
He added that the country was also expecting big harvests in several crops and horticulture, meaning that even the future provision of food was looking positive.
