Makhura announces appointment of COVID-19 steering committee
The steering committee will be headed by health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku who was also been announced as the province’s spokesperson for all matters related to the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday announced the appointment of a coronavirus (COVID-19) executive council steering committee to deal with the spread of the disease in the province.
The Department of Health revealed that more than half of the 116 infections in South Africa were in the province.
Masuku revealed a raft of interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the shutting down of all recreational facilities in the province from Wednesday.
“And we are going to put sanitisers in all entrance points at public buildings and health facilities. Biometric systems will be deactivated in most instances and we are going to encourage usage of access cards,” he said.
With a quarter of the country’s citizens living in Gauteng, Makhura said the province was particularly vulnerable because it was densely populated.
He called for cooperation across all sectors and warned that institutions that refused to comply would be shut down.
