Learner stabbed to death in Bedfordview

JOHANNESBURG - A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Bedfordview allegedly by a pupil following an argument after school.

Police say the boy was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “The two boys had an argument after school, the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the other boy.”

No arrests have been made yet.