Govt vows to turn back flights from high-risk coronavirus areas
The transport department said it had communicated with countries including the UK, USA and China about these measures and expected them to comply.
JOHANNESBURG - With the travel ban to high-risk coronavirus countries coming into effect on Wednesday morning, government said it would turn back flights from these areas if need be.
The transport department said it had communicated with countries including the UK, USA and China about these measures and expected them to comply.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 35 of South Africa's land borders and two sea ports would be closed from 18 March 2020 in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Various ministers briefed the media about these plans at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night.
Government said it understood that some flights may already be airborne and en route to South Africa.
Transport director general Alec Moemi said if they were from high-risk countries they would not be allowed in.
“Relevant authorities will surround the aircraft and process them as such and we would send them back.”
Minister Fikile Mbalula said the days of people travelling anywhere were over for now.
Mbalula said domestically, people must avoid travelling unless necessary.
He said cruise ships would not be allowed to dock and disembark.
“There will be no cruising, MSC and whatever, it’s gone.”
FIREWALLS
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday said the travel ban for foreigners entering the country from high-risk coronavirus areas was simply a control measure.
Motsoaledi also said they were introducing visa applications to several countries.
Travellers from several countries will now have to apply for visas to travel to South Africa but there is a ban for those from high-risk areas.
The minister said this would assist to keep track of exactly who comes into the country.
“In order to track, we are putting a lot of firewalls in this war.”
Government says those who violate these rules will be sent back to their countries of origin.
At the same time, SA Express has announced its suspending operations from Wednesday until further notice.
It said customers would be accommodated on alternative flights and non-critical staff would be placed on compulsory leave.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Business
-
Stop panic buying - stores urge customers amid coronavirus fears
-
Consumer inflation rises to 4.6% y/y in February
-
‘Don’t make mass withdrawals’ - Reserve Bank urges people
-
Rand, stocks claw back some lost ground
-
Scammers use coronavirus to trick fearful South Africans
-
COVID-19: Pick n Pay announces special shopping hour for pensioners
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.