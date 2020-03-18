-
Girl (13) killed, dad wounded in Durbanville shooting
The motive remains unknown and no arrests have yet been made.
CAPE TOWN - A 13-year-old girl was killed and her father wounded following a shooting in Durbanville.
The incident's believed to have happened outside their home on Sunday night.
The motive remains unknown and no arrests have yet been made.
The police's Frederick Van Wyk explains: "A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation following an incident on Sunday night in Drakenstein Street, Durbanville. It is alleged that a 30-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl were shot and injured. They were both transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. However, the 13-year-old girl died due to the injuries sustained."
