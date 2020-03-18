eThekwini Municipality implements measures to deal with COVID-19
The municipality’s public libraries and museums will be closed while all swimming and beach bathing at public facilities was prohibited.
DURBAN - The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality has put tough measures in place for residents in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The municipality’s public libraries and museums will be closed while all swimming and beach bathing at public facilities was prohibited.
This after President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend declared a national disaster in the wake of COVID-19 that had now affected 116 people in the country.
eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s spokesperson, Mluleki Mntungwa, said despite the implementation of measures aimed at limiting large public gatherings at the city’s spaces, municipal employees were still expected to report for duty.
“Our libraries and museums will be closed to the public but our staff members will be at work from Monday to Friday,” Mntungwa said.
Mntungwa said the municipality also had a programme to assist vulnerable residents in informal settlements and transit camps.
“The mayor has issued a clear direction that in communities where water tanks are being used to provide water, there must be an increase in the distribution of tanks,” he said.
The municipality said it would install JoJo tanks at the city’s 25 taxi ranks to increase access to water by commuters.
WATCH: Coronavirus in South Africa explained
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
