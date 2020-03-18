Cruise passengers stuck on ship in CT despite negative COVID-19 tests
They've been quarantined on the ship after it was found six passengers had been in contact with two crew members of a cargo vessel called the 'MV Corona' when they all flew to Cape Town from Turkey.
CAPE TOWN - Passengers on a German cruise liner in the port of Cape Town were not being allowed to disembark even though six passengers had tested negative for COVID-19.
More than 1,700 people have been stuck on the AIDAmira since Monday.
Anxious passengers were standing on the balcony of the ship at Cape Town Harbour’s Passenger Terminal, some waving and others on their phones.
#COVID19SouthAfrica #CoronavirusSA Two crew members embarked on a general cargo vessel called MV Corona last week, they flew from Turkey.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2020
Authorities then realised 6 passengers on a cruise liner, had been on the same flight as the men. All 8 are being tested. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/PIpZuUOeUE
They've been quarantined on the ship after it was found six passengers had been in contact with two crew members of a cargo vessel called the MV Corona when they all flew to Cape Town from Turkey.
One of those cargo vessel crew members had shown COVID-19 symptoms.
The South African Maritime Safety Authority’s Acting CEO Sobantu Tilayi said that the quarantine would be lifted and each passenger would be tracked.
"The next thing would be to disembark these people, and again we need to follow that protocol, see that we quarantine them, see who wants to leave, what procedure we need to follow."
He added that one of the cargo vessel crew members has tested negative, while the other would undergo further testing.
"The other crew members need to undergo further testing, so our information is that we do not have a conclusive answer."
The incident came as South Africa’s cruise season drew to a close.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
eThekwini Municipality implements measures to deal with COVID-19
-
US sanctions Chinese, SA companies over Iran, petrochemicals
-
Pupil stabbed to death outside Germiston school
-
Stringent measures must be enforced at old age homes, says Minister Zulu
-
Winde: Public information on COVID-19 WC's top priority
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Let’s not allow a 'good crisis' go to waste
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.