COVID-19: Wits opposes application by students who don’t want it to close

This came after 350 students were instructed to go into self-quarantine after a medical student tested positive for coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University has opposed the application by two of its students to prevent the institution from shutting its doors.

The institution's lawyers filed opposing papers at the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday after Lerato Moela and Matsobane Matlhwana turned to the court to interdict the university's decision to vacate students from residences within 72 hours.

Moela and Mathlwana allege that students would be going home without knowing if they had contracted the virus and risked infecting others.

The university's Buhle Zuma accused the students of being reckless and spreading false information.

Zuma said that all 350 students had been screened as a precautionary measure.

“Wits University has consulted NICD and experts regarding the students in self-isolation and 320 have been cleared. The rest of the students are receiving support from the university.”

