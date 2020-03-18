COVID-19: Parliament closes until further notice

Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly marked the last time MPs would sit in the chamber for the foreseeable future as Parliament also tried to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections among members and officials in the legislature.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly is official wrapping up the parliamentary programme until further notice due to the country's coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Over 200 members of the National Assembly congregated in the House chambers despite the ban on public gatherings of 100 people or more.

The session lasted barely 12 minutes.

More to follow.