COVID-19: NICD adds 2 additional hotline numbers for public, doctors

The NICD said the additional 24-hour telephone line will assist the public and health workers with various inquires related to the global pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has added two additional hotline numbers to upscale its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number of confirmed cases in South Africa rose to 116 on Wednesday.

The NICD said the additional 24-hour telephone line would assist the public and health workers with various inquires related to the global pandemic. The institute said it received more than 3,000 calls to date.

As a response to deal with the high volumes, the NICD established an additional national hotline where the public could access necessary information while another line would be for doctors only.

The NICD urged members of the public to stop prank calling the COVID-19 number.

The clinician hotline is 0800 11 1131 and the public hotline is 0800 029 999.

We have added another Clinician Hotline to improve #COVID19 communication and support for healthcare providers. The Clinician Hotline is 0800 11 1131, operating 24 hrs. The Public Hotline is 0800 029 999 also operating 24hrs. — NICD (@nicd_sa) March 18, 2020

WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus interventions

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.