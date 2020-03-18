SA COVID-19 cases surpass 100 to reach 116

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the minister confirmed 31 new cases since the last update overnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has just announced that South Africa now has 116 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In the statement, the minister said: “Today, we have a further increase of six local transmission cases. As part of tracking and tracing, we have collated background information on how these patients were infected.”

Gauteng has a recorded 16 more new infections as of Wednesday morning, which means there are at least 61 people in this province alone with the virus.

Four of the new group in this province include people who have no international travel history and one of them is a three-year-old boy.

The Western Cape now has 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded three more infections - all of them travelled to Italy recently.

The latest figures bring the number of preschoolers with the coronavirus to six.

At the same time, Department of Social Development has called on South Africans to cooperate with government’s state of disaster plan to combat the spread of COVID-19, warning the state will take legal action to enforce restrictions if need be.

On Tuesday, Gauteng police had to turn the courts to force a man to be tested for the coronavirus after his wife and daughter tested positive.

Minister Lindiwe Zulu has called on South Africans not to be selfish as the global pandemic will require people not to only think about themselves.

“They must think of the danger that they’re putting other citizens in danger and this process of quarantine, government is fairly organised.”

GAUTENG: 16

A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK



A 45-year-old male who travelled to Austria



A 52-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy



A 49-year-old female who travelled to Austria and Italy



A 35-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Netherlands



A 34-year-old female who travelled to the UK



A 30-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria



A 36-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria



A 30-year-old female who travelled to Italy



A 35-year-old male who travelled to Italy



A 34-year-old male who travelled to Italy



A 37-year-old male who travelled to Finland and France



A 20-year-old male with no international travel history



A 3-year-old male with no international travel history



A 21-year-old female with no international travel history



A 71-year-old female with no international travel history



KWAZULU-NATAL:3

A 59-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy



A 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy



A 55-year-old male who travelled to Italy



MPUMALANGA:2

-A 64-year-old male who travelled to Italy

-A 56-year-old female with no international travel history

WESTERN CAPE:10