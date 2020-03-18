Coronavirus: How to make the best of working from home

How can companies and their employees successfully transition to remote working conditions in the time of COVID-19?

JOHANNESBURG - Many companies have or are planning to implement remote working/working from home as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Leadership coach Anja van Beek spoke to 702's Eusebius McKaiser to help you navigate these uncertain times and suggested ways to be productive if you were working from home.

"The first step that I have seen that works quite well is that you don't adjust your daily routine. Don't consider sleeping in but rather stick to that morning routine simply because your brain is used to that rhythm and even signals to you that it is time to get going," van Beek said.

"It is best perhaps to still dress comfortably, neatly, not necessarily as formal as you would for a day at work but subconsciously it tells your brain that it's now in work mode and not necessarily lounge mode.

"It is critical for teams to agree on the basics. What are the new rules? Are we going to stick to the 8-5? When are we going to have a meeting time? What technology are we going to use to check-in?

What happens if you do not have the most conducive home environment to work from?

Beek said business leaders need to be empathetic and understand the reality of employees.

"If I put myself in your shoes, what are your realities? How can we support you to be productive?"

