Contact tracing ‘now a challenge’ after Gauteng family tried to avoid quarantine

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku on Tuesday said while a family that tried to avoid going into quarantine had been found, tracing those who may have had contact with them would not be easy.

The family refused to be quarantined after a woman and her daughter tested positive for the coronavirus. The woman's husband also refused to be tested.

The Gauteng Health Department is urging residents to abide by measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This after the department approached the courts on an urgent basis to give an order to police to apprehend the family who fled.

They were later apprehended, but Masuku is worried about tracing their contacts

“That will be our biggest challenge in terms of getting contacts together because the process of containment, which we are in now, requires accurate information and maximum cooperation.”

He said they were now being treated at a health facility.

“We need to work together, we can defeat the virus if we work together and in unity.”

Masuku commended the police for swiftly attending to the matter.

