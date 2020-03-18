Consumer inflation rises to 4.6% y/y in February

On a month-on-month basis, price growth was at 1.0% in February, from 0.3% in the previous month.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer price inflation quickened to 4.6% year-on-year in February, from 4.5% in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, rose to 3.8% year-on-year in February compared with a rate of 3.7% in January.

On a month-on-month basis core inflation quickened to 1.2%, from 0.1% in the prior month.