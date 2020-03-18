CGCSA: Retailers have committed to control panic buying amid COVID-19 fears
South African retailers and manufacturers were taking steps to ensure the supply chain was not compromised amid concerns over the virus.
JOHANNESBURG - With consumers panic-buying amid fears over coronavirus (COVID-19), the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) on Wednesday said retailers and brand owners committed to taking measures to control stockpiling.
South African retailers and manufacturers were taking steps to ensure the supply chain was not compromised amid concerns over the virus.
WATCH: Shoppers are stocking up on household products. Trolleys at a local department are stacked with tissues, food etc. #CoronaVirusSA #CoronavirusInSA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2020
Video: @j_sampz pic.twitter.com/FvsafNdxEx
#CoronaVirusSA #CoronaVirusInSA Stock of some items including hand wash at a Pick n Pay store in Joburg has been WIPED OUT. Pictures: Cindy Poluta. pic.twitter.com/Lw0qfF26xc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2020
Some supermarkets had already put limits on certain products after their shelves were left empty. Some stores introduced a designated time for pensioners to shop while others announced special deliveries for the elderly.
• What SA retailers are doing to curb coronavirus panic buying
Fears over the spread of COVID-19 resulted in a spike in sales of certain essential products that ran out of stock in many stores.
“We are now on a store-by-store basis looking at putting quantity limitations on these products,” said the CGCSA’s Patricia Pillay.
Pillay said they had received full commitment from retailers and brand owners that there was sufficient stock and that they could meet demand.
“They are monitoring on a daily/hourly basis their stock,” she said.
Retailers such as Pick n Pay Stores introduced a designated hour every Wednesday for the elderly to shop as they are more vulnerable to COVID-19.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Business
-
Apple brings back 'scissor' keyboards in latest MacBook Air
-
Rand, stocks sink as coronavirus pummels markets again
-
Govt planning to implement 0% wage public sector increases in April
-
Stop panic buying - stores urge customers amid coronavirus fears
-
Govt vows to turn back flights from high-risk coronavirus areas
-
Consumer inflation rises to 4.6% y/y in February
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.