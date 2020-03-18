CCMA postpones pending cases until April amid COVID-9 outbreak

The move comes as businesses advise their employees to work from home as a coronavirus precautionary measure.

JOHANNESBURG - With the cases of COVID-19 rising in South Africa, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Wednesday said it was postponing all pending cases until April.

The move comes as businesses advised their employees to work from home as a coronavirus precautionary measure.

CCMA's director Cameron Morajane said this meant cases would also be halted.

“We’re not going to go for a full lockdown, there are certain processes that are going to continue despite the lockdown. To simplify matters, we have a process that we call pre-conciliation. This is where the cases that were already sat down, we will engage them.”

