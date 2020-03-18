CCMA postpones pending cases until April amid COVID-9 outbreak
The move comes as businesses advise their employees to work from home as a coronavirus precautionary measure.
JOHANNESBURG - With the cases of COVID-19 rising in South Africa, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Wednesday said it was postponing all pending cases until April.
The move comes as businesses advised their employees to work from home as a coronavirus precautionary measure.
CCMA's director Cameron Morajane said this meant cases would also be halted.
“We’re not going to go for a full lockdown, there are certain processes that are going to continue despite the lockdown. To simplify matters, we have a process that we call pre-conciliation. This is where the cases that were already sat down, we will engage them.”
WATCH: SA’s coronavirus outbreak: How it spreads and what to do about it
More in Local
-
CGCSA: Retailers have committed to control panic buying amid COVID-19 fears
-
With love from China - a letter to coronavirus-hit South Africa
-
eThekwini Municipality implements measures to deal with COVID-19
-
US sanctions Chinese, SA companies over Iran, petrochemicals
-
Pupil stabbed to death outside Germiston school
-
Stringent measures must be enforced at old age homes, says Minister Zulu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.