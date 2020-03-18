Cango Caves suspends operations in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

Cango Caves suspends operations in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Tourist who have made pre-paid reservations can call the Cango Caves at 044-272 7410 to reschedule their visit or ask for a refund.

FILE: A general view of the Cango Caves outside Oudtshoorn, Western Cape. Picture: @cangocaves/Facebook.com.
FILE: A general view of the Cango Caves outside Oudtshoorn, Western Cape. Picture: @cangocaves/Facebook.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cango Caves in Oudtshoorn has also opted to suspend operations starting on Wednesday as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

It will be in effect until 1 April.

The motion to suspend services was tabled by the town's mayor Colan Sylvester in a meeting on Tuesday.

The municipality's Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe: "There is no higher priority than the safety of our guests and staff. Since the onset of the coronavirus, Cango Caves has followed the guidelines of national and provincial authorities."

Tourists who have made pre-paid reservations can call the Cango Caves at 044-272 7410 to reschedule their visit or ask for a refund.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA