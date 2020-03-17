WATCH LIVE: Travellers from banned COVID-19 countries to be stopped - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on the measures being taken in the transport sector in dealing with the spread of the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that passengers who were found in an aircraft from banned countries would be stopped and redirected to a place that had been identified and then "relevant authorities will be notified".

Minister Mbalula was briefing the media on the measures being taken in the transport sector to contain the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.

He added that chartered flights would also be treated the same, particularly if they come from the high-risk countries.

Mbalula said that regulations to manage and enforce the ban would be finalised on Tuesday night and gazetted on Wednesday and would then be enforced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the visas South Africa had already issued to travellers from the banned countries would be revoked. Travellers from medium-risk countries could start applying for visas but the travellers must have a COVID-19 certificate clearing them of the virus.

