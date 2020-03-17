Two ships held off CT after crew member tests positive for COVID-19
Transnet said that the crew member in question had been on the same flight from Turkey as a fellow crew member and six passengers.
DURBAN - Transnet said that two vessels were being held off the port of Cape Town after a crew member onboard one of the two vessels started showing symptoms of COVID-19.
It said that the crew member in question had been on the same flight from Turkey as a fellow crew member and six passengers.
This was the first suspected COVID-19 case at a South African seaport.
Transnet said that a seafarer who was suspected of having COVID-19 flew into the country last Monday.
He had flown in with six passengers and a fellow crew member who boarded a cruise vessel with close to 1,700 other passengers and crew members.
Transnet said that while only one of the two crew members was showing signs of being ill, both had been quarantined at a general cargo vessel ironically called MV Corona.
Transnet said that the six passengers had been tested despite not showing signs of being ill.
All passengers and crew members onboard the cruise vessel had also been quarantined pending the results of the testing.
