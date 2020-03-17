Traffic officer shot and killed in Kensington

The officer had arrested the driver for a traffic violation on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police are hunting a taxi driver who allegedly shot and killed a traffic officer in Kensington.

The shooting then occurred in the officer's vehicle in Acre Road and the suspect fled the scene.

The police's Andre Traut: "The circumstances around the death of a 49-year-old traffic officer are under investigation after he was shot and killed this morning. It is suspected that he arrested a taxi driver and had the suspect in the car with him when the incident occurred."