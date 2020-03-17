Slain Hawks official was investigating cash-in-transit heists, rhino poaching

The Hawks believe one of their investigators was killed in Mbombela on Tuesday morning because of the work he was doing.

The investigator was ambushed and gunned down as he left his home.

His identity is yet to be released but he was investigating cash-in-transit heists, rhino poaching and organised crime cases.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said his family was devastated and the provincial Hawks head was leading the investigation into his murder.

“He was one of our leading investigators and this could be attached to the work he was doing.”