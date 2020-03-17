Slain Hawks official was investigating cash-in-transit heists, rhino poaching

-
Govt sending emergency water tanks to rural areas, informal settlementsLocal
-
Panic buying & coronavirus: When people feel death is imminent, they panicLocal
-
Consumers urged to spend wisely after scenes of coronavirus panic buyingBusiness
-
MSC Cruises suspends trips over coronavirus fears, after sailing off on MondayLocal
-
Man accused of rape, kidnapping to appear in Delmas courtLocal
-
Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś denied parole due to severity of the matterPolitics
-
Govt sending emergency water tanks to rural areas, informal settlementsLocal
-
Panic buying & coronavirus: When people feel death is imminent, they panicLocal
-
Consumers urged to spend wisely after scenes of coronavirus panic buyingBusiness
-
OPINION: How COVID-19 should change our ways of workingOpinion
-
MSC Cruises suspends trips over coronavirus fears, after sailing off on MondayLocal
-
Man accused of rape, kidnapping to appear in Delmas courtLocal
-
Chris Hasni’s killer Janusz Waluś denied parole due to severity of the matterPolitics
-
KZN Health MEC to communicate with traditional healers over COVID-19Local
-
CARTOON: Panic Shopper’s GuideLocal
-
Panic buying & coronavirus: When people feel death is imminent, they panicLocal
-
Consumers urged to spend wisely after scenes of coronavirus panic buyingBusiness
-
Coronavirus now in Tanzania, Somalia as E.Africa starts closuresAfrica
-
OPINION: How COVID-19 should change our ways of workingOpinion
-
MSC Cruises suspends trips over coronavirus fears, after sailing off on MondayLocal
-
Gabon bans tourists from seeing gorillas over coronavirus fearsAfrica
-
KZN Health MEC to communicate with traditional healers over COVID-19Local
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1m to food banksLifestyle
-
UK closes down social life as coronavirus outbreak acceleratesWorld
-
Ramaphosa: All upcoming ANC conferences postponed until further noticePolitics
-
Lamola explains reasons for denying Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus parolePolitics
-
DA labels Tshwane council dissolution a ‘power grab’Politics
-
Zuma supporters say country facing a constitutional crisisPolitics
-
MPs raise concerns over parolees who commit serious crimesPolitics
-
Zuma tried to push for Montana reinstatement at Prasa, Zondo Inquiry toldPolitics
-
MPs urge citizens to follow basic hygiene to curb COVID-19, TBPolitics
-
One SA Movement marches on Tshwane House demanding services in troubled metroPolitics
-
Gauteng DA in urgent court bid to halt Tshwane being placed under administrationPolitics
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Coronavirus economic fallout inevitableOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The COVID-19 curse and informal settlementsOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Busisiwe Mkhwebane threatens the rule of law in SAOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Coronavirus: How big, how bad, and what to look out forOpinion
-
What’s the difference between pandemic, epidemic and outbreak?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Coronavirus implications for employers and employeesOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: SA women and girls continue to die at the hands of menOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Yes, washing our hands really can help curb the spread of coronavirusOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The crisis of conspiracy in the time of coronavirusOpinion
-
Mboweni: Treasury will redirect funds to deal with COVID-19Business
-
Eskom taps into emergency supplies to keep you plugged inBusiness
-
Amazon boosts pay, recruitment as virus triggers demandBusiness
-
Netcare warns public of scammers doing door-to-door COVID-19 screeningsBusiness
-
Taste Holdings to liquidate food business amid recessionBusiness
-
Maile appeals to Eskom to stop being 'dramatic' over Emfuleni Municipality debtBusiness
-
Rand weakens on virus concerns; focus shifts to rate decisionBusiness
-
Oil prices extend losses on price war, virus falloutBusiness
-
Coronavirus a severe threat, jobs to be affected - RamaphosaBusiness
-
Harvey Weinstein released from hospitalLifestyle
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1m to food banksLifestyle
-
CT Carnival cancelled amid COVID-19 concernsLifestyle
-
Tom Hanks released from hospital after virus quarantineLifestyle
-
Idris Elba in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19Lifestyle
-
KKNK cancelled due to coronavirus outbreakLifestyle
-
Tom Hanks thanks 'helpers' after coronavirus diagnosisLifestyle
-
Most Hollywood movies and TV shows halt productionLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande asks fans to take coronavirus pandemic more seriouslyLifestyle
-
SA Rugby updates COVID-19 response measuresSport
-
COVID-19: Netball South Africa suspends all planned activitiesSport
-
WPCA offices and Newlands under lockdown until further noticeSport
-
PSL suspends all matches with immediate effect over COVID-19 outbreakSport
-
Liverpool left to wait and wonder after virus strikesSport
-
Stomers coach John Dobson: COVID-19 will affect poor people job-wiseSport
-
Rooney criticises England authorities over coronavirus responseSport
-
Brazil suspends national competitions, but not state championshipsSport
-
Five members of Valencia squad test positive for coronavirusSport
-
CARTOON: One Good Reason for the PP to GoLocal
-
CARTOON: One Flu Over the JSEBusiness
-
CARTOON: Coronavirus Goes ViralLocal
-
CARTOON: So Much for the New DawnLocal
-
CARTOON: Who'll Budge First?Politics
-
CARTOON: #Budget2020 - Aloe PointBusiness
-
CARTOON: Political Point ScoringPolitics
-
CARTOON: Nobel Oblige, FW!Politics
-
CARTOON: Step up, Mr PresidentPolitics
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
Slain Hawks official was investigating cash-in-transit heists, rhino poaching
The Hawks believe one of their investigators was killed in Mbombela on Tuesday morning because of the work he was doing.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks believe one of their investigators was killed in Mbombela on Tuesday morning over the work he was doing.
The investigator was ambushed and gunned down as he left his home.
His identity is yet to be released but he was investigating cash-in-transit heists, rhino poaching and organised crime cases.
Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said his family was devastated and the provincial Hawks head was leading the investigation into his murder.
“He was one of our leading investigators and this could be attached to the work he was doing.”
More in Local
-
Govt sending emergency water tanks to rural areas, informal settlements36 minutes ago
-
Panic buying & coronavirus: When people feel death is imminent, they panicone hour ago
-
Consumers urged to spend wisely after scenes of coronavirus panic buying53 minutes ago
-
OPINION: How COVID-19 should change our ways of workingone hour ago
-
MSC Cruises suspends trips over coronavirus fears, after sailing off on Mondayone hour ago
-
Man accused of rape, kidnapping to appear in Delmas court2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.