SAPS: Social media reports claiming CT police stations closed is fake news

Police management said that it viewed the misleading alerts as mischievous and meant to sow unnecessary panic and confusion.

Picture: SAPS
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has refuted claims that some Cape Town police stations had been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's fake news!" said the SAPS about social media reports claiming a number of Cape Town police stations had shut their doors due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The false reports mentioned police stations in Delft, Mfuleni, Kuils River and Khayelitsha.

The fake posts advised police officers to stay away from work until after the Easter weekend.

Police management said that it viewed the misleading alerts as mischievous and meant to sow unnecessary panic and confusion.

It said that all 151 police stations in the Western Cape remained operational.

UPDATE: Coronavirus in South Africa explained

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

Comments

