SA to enforce travel ban on high-risk COVID-19 countries from Wednesday
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that those travelling from high-risk countries would have to produce proof that they were COVID-19 free.
JOHANNESBURG - The travel ban on high-risk COVID-19 countries will come into effect on Wednesday.
This means that people returning from affected countries, including the United States, Italy, South Korea and Iran, would face intense screening and possible quarantine as government bolstered its measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Various ministers were giving a briefing on Tuesday evening on their plans to enforce the travel ban.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the travel ban must be implemented legally.
"With the effective date indicated and included, official communication will be made in line with the relevant protocols by the entities to all affected countries and foreign nationals."
"...that they've undergone a test and found to be coronavirus-free in those tests. If that certificate is part of the visa application, we'll certainly allow them in."
Government said that these measures were necessary to fight the pandemic.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
