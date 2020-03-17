Nzimande: All higher education institutions to shut down due to COVID-19

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has announced the shutting down of all higher education institutions because of the coronavirus.

All tertiary institutions will close from Wednesday (18 March 2020) and will reopen on 15 April.

