NTA accuses Mbalula of failing to consult taxi industry on COVID-19 measures

The taxi organisation held a media briefing on Tuesday to announce measures it would take to protect drivers and commuters from the spread of coronavirus.

FILE: Bara Taxi Rank in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Bara Taxi Rank in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) on Tuesday lashed out at Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula accusing him of failing to consult the taxi industry about how to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The taxi organisation held a media briefing to announce measures it would take to protect drivers and commuters from the spread of coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend announced the transmission of the COVID-19 had developed to internal transmission.

Mbalula said mass education about the virus would be provided to commuters as well as increased measures to facilitate hygiene in public transport.

"The minister of transport has not been forthright with this pandemic and that’s the situation we, unfortunately, find ourselves in," said the NTA’s Theo Malele.

He said the taxi alliance came up with its own measures.

"We have also partnered with a company called OnKwela - they have an application that will keep our commuter masses updated on a daily basis," Malele said.

WATCH: Random COVID-19 screenings set to be done at taxi ranks and on trains

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

