NTA accuses Mbalula of failing to consult taxi industry on COVID-19 measures
The taxi organisation held a media briefing on Tuesday to announce measures it would take to protect drivers and commuters from the spread of coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) on Tuesday lashed out at Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula accusing him of failing to consult the taxi industry about how to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The taxi organisation held a media briefing to announce measures it would take to protect drivers and commuters from the spread of coronavirus.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend announced the transmission of the COVID-19 had developed to internal transmission.
Mbalula said mass education about the virus would be provided to commuters as well as increased measures to facilitate hygiene in public transport.
"The minister of transport has not been forthright with this pandemic and that’s the situation we, unfortunately, find ourselves in," said the NTA’s Theo Malele.
He said the taxi alliance came up with its own measures.
"We have also partnered with a company called OnKwela - they have an application that will keep our commuter masses updated on a daily basis," Malele said.
WATCH: Random COVID-19 screenings set to be done at taxi ranks and on trains
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Mbalula briefs media on COVID-19 measures in transport sector
-
DA office bearers in Tshwane had no regard for law, NCOP told
-
Here's what SA retailers are doing to curb coronavirus panic buying
-
Gauteng Health Dept: Family that refused to be quarantined now found
-
How SA’s ‘Patient 61’ is dealing with his COVID-19 infection
-
CoCT shuts public facilities in bid to contain spread of COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.