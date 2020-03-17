Mogoeng: Courts to stay open but COVID-19 measures in places
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that careful consideration had been taken to ensure that justice was done as the country grappled with the disease.
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that shutting down the courts as an intervention to deal with the coronavirus would be short-sighted.
He said that careful consideration had been taken to ensure that justice was done as the country grappled with the disease.
The Chief Justice gave a briefing in Midrand on the judiciary’s response to the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.
Despite speculation that the judiciary would follow other bodies in announcing the closure of its institutions, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that the courts would stay open.
He, however, listed a number of measures that would be taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.
"Courtrooms, cells and detention facilities, offices, lifts, vehicles, biometrics and ablution facilities be disinfected with disinfectant material periodically at least twice a day during working hours."
The Chief Justice said that the decision to keep the courts operational could be re-evaluated if the spread of the virus in the country worsened.
He said that all communication previously sent out by other courts were now null and void with immediate effect.
WATCH: COVID-19 infections hit 62 in South Africa
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
Eskom owed R29bn by municipalities - De Ruyter
-
Two ships held off CT after crew member tests positive for COVID-19
-
ANALYSIS: Coronavirus: 10 reasons why you ought not to panic
-
Scammers use coronavirus to trick fearful South Africans
-
Masuku: Gauteng's COVID-19 patients recovering well
-
Nzimande: All higher education institutions to shut down due to COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.