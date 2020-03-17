Masuku: Gauteng's COVID-19 patients recovering well

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said he expected the number of COVID-19 cases to spike before it would stabilise next week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Tuesday said those who had contracted coronavirus (COVID-19) were recovering well with mild symptoms, which could be managed.

Gauteng accounted for the largest infection rate in the country, although, the first case was detected in KwaZulu-Natal more than a week ago.

With much uncertainty over the virus and how long the pandemic would last, South Africans were trying to make provision by stocking up on supplies.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said there were several misperceptions regarding the coronavirus, which needed to be addressed.

“It’s not that when you have coronavirus you’re going to die. So, at the moment the recovery rate looks quite good,” he said.

Masuku said he expected the number of COVID-19 cases to spike before it would stabilise next week.

Global statistics showed 94% of those who have contracted the virus had only been mildly infected, while 6% were in a serious or critical condition.

More than 7,000 people died of COVID-19 worldwide to date, while 92% of those infected recovered or were discharged from hospital since the outbreak in December.

