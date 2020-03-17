Man accused of rape, kidnapping to appear in Delmas court
JOHANNESBURG - A man accused of raping and kidnapping an elderly woman will appear in the Delmas Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.
The suspect allegedly broke into the 68-year-old woman's home in Waaikraal last weekend before dragging her to a nearby bush where he allegedly raped her.
Police say the 27-year-old threw the woman into a dam thinking she had died, however, she later regained consciousness and made it to safety.
Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said: “We are asking the community to find a way to instil morals back into the community because our young generation is getting lost.”
