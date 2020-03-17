KZN Health MEC to communicate with traditional healers over COVID-19

The MEC said to ensure the safety of patients, traditional healers would also be required to change some of their ways.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu on Monday said she would be approaching traditional healers in the province as part of her campaign to promote healthy behaviour in the wake of the coronavirus.

The province with 12 known cases has the third-highest number of the country's known 62 cases.

Simelane-Zulu said social behaviour change programmes spearheaded by government were starting to bear fruit as institutions such as churches were starting to change their practices.

She said plans to educate communities on COVID-19 were proceeding.

“We are engaging taxi associations to brand vehicles and we are going to brand buses starting this week. The second part is to engage stakeholders and the community.”

The MEC said to ensure the safety of patients, traditional healers would also be required to change some of their ways.

“We need to engage how they will change their practises when they are attending or assisting their patients.”

Simelane-Zulu said the provincial government had dedicated enough resources and medication to assist those affected.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.