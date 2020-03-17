View all in Latest
Khayelitsha community still determined to find missing baby Kwahlelwa

Two-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane has not been seen since he was snatched in Parow two months ago.

Abducted two-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane. Picture: SAPS
Abducted two-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane. Picture: SAPS
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hope has not faded as a Khayelitsha community continues to search for an abducted baby they believe is still alive.

Two-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane has not been seen since he was snatched in Parow two months ago.

His mother said she and her twin baby boys were lured there by a woman who posed as a social worker.

Khayelitsha community leader Asanda Gazi Dyeshana said they were determined to find a clue that would lead them to baby Kwahlelwa.

“We hope that somehow, somewhere, we will find a lead. We still believe that someone here is behind it.”

The child's mother and several other community members claim a woman posing as a social worker called Monica knocked on residents' doors the day before the child disappeared to offer food parcels and vouchers to struggling families.

Gazi Dyeshana said residents recently discovered the suspect had given out different cellphone numbers to those she had approached that day.

The missing baby's mother has testified 18-year-old accused, Karabo Tau, was the person who snatched her child after posing as a social worker, but the Claremont High School matric pupil argues she was forced to confess by police and her alibi has been corroborated.

