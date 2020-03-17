IEC seeks postponement of by-elections due to COVID-19
The commission said it was concerned about the spread of the virus given the close physical contact between its officials and members of the public during the voting process.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is approaching the Electoral Court on Tuesday morning to seek a postponement of by-elections across the country.
The body is among many institutions in the country, which have had to alter its plans due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The IEC said it was concerned about a potential low voter turnout should it continue with the by-elections in light of concerns about the outbreak among residents.
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said: “The intention is to ask the court for a postponement beyond the 19-day period… In the circumstances of the current national disaster, a 19-day period would not suffice.”
The Electoral Act dictates that the body applies to the court for permission to postpone voting.
Should the court grant the request, by-elections in various wards including in Emfuleni and the City of Johannesburg scheduled from this month until the end of April will be affected.
WATCH: COVID-19 infections hit 62 in South Africa
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
