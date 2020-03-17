Gauteng Health Dept: Family that refused to be quarantined now found
Police had to be roped in to trace the family who were found on Tuesday afternoon and were being treated at a health facility.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Tuesday urged residents to abide by measures put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
This after a family refused to be quarantined after two members tested positive for coronavirus.
A third family member refused to be tested and they fled from a hospital. Police had to be roped in to trace the family who were found on Tuesday afternoon and were being treated at a health facility.
“We can confirm that there was a family that refused to be quarantined. The wife and daughter tested positive to the virus while the husband refused to be tested and left the hospital without swabs being taken.
“The department approached the court last night [Monday] on an urgent basis in order to ensure that we don’t interfere with the constitutional rights of the patients without a court order. The court order was granted around 1 am this morning in favour of the department,” said the department’s spokesperson Kwara Kekana in a statement.
“As a result, the matter was reported to SAPS to trace the family. We are pleased that the family was found around 12h30 this afternoon and is currently being attended to at a designated health facility,” she added.
