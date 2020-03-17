Gauteng Cogta Dept commits to pay Emfuleni Municipality’s Eskom debt

Last week, the sheriff of the court seized property worth hundreds of millions of rand over the council’s failure to settle its bill.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday said his department would pay Eskom R50 million before the end of the day if the power utility agreed to suspend the attachment of Emfuleni Local Municipality property.

Gauteng Gocta MEC Lebogang Maile says Emfuleni will pay R50 million to #Eskom by the end of the day if the utility will suspend seizure of its assets. EN pic.twitter.com/JLxMasffnd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2020

Maile held a bilateral meeting with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and mayors from municipalities to discuss the problems faced by their councils.

The meeting ended with an agreement between Maile and De Ruyter with the MEC committing to pay Eskom monthly until the debt is settled.

“We’ll meet in the next month and Eskom will suspend the attachment upon receipt of R50 million and then within the next two weeks the CEO and myself will receive a plan that in our view must be realistic,” Maile said.



Eskom suspended attaching the assets but De Ruyter said the Emfuleni Local Municipality should pay, otherwise, the utility would have to reconsider its options.