Gauteng Cogta Dept commits to pay Emfuleni Municipality’s Eskom debt
Last week, the sheriff of the court seized property worth hundreds of millions of rand over the council’s failure to settle its bill.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday said his department would pay Eskom R50 million before the end of the day if the power utility agreed to suspend the attachment of Emfuleni Local Municipality property.
Last week, the sheriff of the court seized property worth hundreds of millions of rand over the council’s failure to settle its bill.
Gauteng Gocta MEC Lebogang Maile says Emfuleni will pay R50 million to #Eskom by the end of the day if the utility will suspend seizure of its assets. EN pic.twitter.com/JLxMasffnd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2020
Maile held a bilateral meeting with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and mayors from municipalities to discuss the problems faced by their councils.
The meeting ended with an agreement between Maile and De Ruyter with the MEC committing to pay Eskom monthly until the debt is settled.
“We’ll meet in the next month and Eskom will suspend the attachment upon receipt of R50 million and then within the next two weeks the CEO and myself will receive a plan that in our view must be realistic,” Maile said.
Eskom suspended attaching the assets but De Ruyter said the Emfuleni Local Municipality should pay, otherwise, the utility would have to reconsider its options.
More in Politics
-
Chris Hasni’s killer Janusz Waluś denied parole due to severity of the matter
-
Ramaphosa: All upcoming ANC conferences postponed until further notice
-
Lamola explains reasons for denying Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus parole
-
DA labels Tshwane council dissolution a ‘power grab’
-
Zuma supporters say country facing a constitutional crisis
-
MPs raise concerns over parolees who commit serious crimes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.