First human trial of COVID-19 vaccine gets under way in the US
Borders across Europe closing to limit the spread of COVID-19 as the first human trial of a vaccine gets underway in the US.
JOHANNESBURG - More countries are being placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning with borders across Europe closing to limit the spread of COVID-19 while the first human trial of a vaccine gets under way in the US.
More than 7,000 people have died globally from the coronavirus out of over 182,000 cases.
However, almost 80,000 people have made full recoveries.
In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC was confident government's COVID-19 preventative measures would work.
Ramaphosa said the party was focused on coming up with a plan to minimise the effects of the spread of the virus.
South Africa has 62 confirmed cases with more expected to be announced in the coming days.
The president declared a state of disaster on Sunday night announcing travel restrictions, school closures and cancelling mass events.
WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus interventions
PANIC BUYING
Many grocery shops were overrun on Monday by consumers panic buying and stock-piling items.
Videos on social media show long snaking queues with scores of people standing in close quarters.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in World
-
Amazon boosts pay, recruitment as virus triggers demand
-
UN Security Council halts meetings due to coronavirus epidemic
-
'Test every suspected case' of COVID-19 - WHO
-
Israel's president tasks Netanyahu rival Gantz with forming government
-
Emergency powers in virus fight must not be used to quash dissent: UN experts
-
France slaps Apple with record €1.1bn fine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.