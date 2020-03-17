Eskom taps into emergency supplies to keep you plugged in

Khayelitsha community still determined to find missing baby Kwahlelwa
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said there was a good chance that load shedding could be implemented at short notice on Tuesday.
The utility said it had been tapping into emergency generation reserves to supplement supply and any shift in performance could make the grid vulnerable.
The utility is calling on all customers to co-operate by using electricity sparingly.
