Eskom owed R29bn by municipalities - De Ruyter

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Eskom owed R29bn by municipalities - De Ruyter

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter was speaking in Johannesburg following a bilateral meeting with Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile and mayors from 11 provincial municipalities. They were discussing challenges faced by the councils, including non-payment of debts.

FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter at a briefing on 31 January 2020. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter at a briefing on 31 January 2020. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom said it was owed R29 billion by municipalities across the country.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter was speaking in Johannesburg following a bilateral meeting with Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile and mayors from 11 provincial municipalities.

They were discussing challenges faced by the councils, including non-payment of debts.

De Ruyter explained how they would deal with defaulting municipalities.

"When we see non-compliance with payment agreements, unfortunately, we have to follow our rights, we have to ensure that accounts are paid when they are due and that may include reverting to attachment orders subject to legal process."

Meanwhile, Maile said that his department would pay Eskom R50 million before the end of the day after the entity agreed to suspend the attachment of Emfuleni municipal property.

Last week, the sheriff of the court seized property worth hundreds of millions of rands over the council's failure to settle its bill.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA