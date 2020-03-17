Eskom owed R29bn by municipalities - De Ruyter

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter was speaking in Johannesburg following a bilateral meeting with Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile and mayors from 11 provincial municipalities. They were discussing challenges faced by the councils, including non-payment of debts.

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom said it was owed R29 billion by municipalities across the country.

De Ruyter explained how they would deal with defaulting municipalities.

"When we see non-compliance with payment agreements, unfortunately, we have to follow our rights, we have to ensure that accounts are paid when they are due and that may include reverting to attachment orders subject to legal process."

Meanwhile, Maile said that his department would pay Eskom R50 million before the end of the day after the entity agreed to suspend the attachment of Emfuleni municipal property.

Last week, the sheriff of the court seized property worth hundreds of millions of rands over the council's failure to settle its bill.