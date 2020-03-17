DA seeks clarity from Mboweni on state of national disaster fund coffers

The national disaster fund would provide financial support to various programmes launched to clamp down on infections and deal with the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it had submitted parliamentary questions to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni seeking clarity on how much money was in the country’s national disaster fund.

On Monday, Mboweni said he would not go into details of the specific amounts, however, as the COVID-19 virus affected more and more people, concerns over where the money would come from were intensifying.

While there had generally been transparency on the part of government about its plans in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, except for explaining that certain budget allocations would be redirected to the relief, Mboweni offered no other details.

The national disaster fund would provide financial support to various programmes launched to clamp down on infections and deal with the virus.

The DA said that given the tight fiscal situation the country was in, the opposition party was seriously concerned about how much money was in the fund.

The DA’s Geordin Hill-Lewis: "It's absolutely unthinkable in this current crisis to be giving R16.4 billion to SAA while the Health budget was cut by R3.9 billion."

He further warned that the economic impact of the COVID-19 would be devastating.

The government had already declared the drought as a national disaster, meaning that some funds had to be directed towards the crisis.

WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus interventions

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.