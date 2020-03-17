DA office bearers in Tshwane had no regard for law, NCOP told

A probe by the NCOP was set up after the Gauteng government announced its intention to dissolve the council following weeks of political fighting.

TSHWANE - The National Council of Province (NCOP)'s inquiry into the application to place the Tshwane metro under administration has heard claims of how Democratic Alliance (DA) office-bearers in the city had no regard for the law.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) have been trying since November to unseat the DA through several failed motions of no confidence, accusing the officials of failing the public.

Just over a week ago, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his executive wrote to the National Council of Provinces and Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to inform them of their intention to invoke Section 193, saying they could not stand and watch while politicians’ actions were compromising service delivery.

Now the NCOP was in Tshwane to hear from all stakeholders.

First to make his presentation was the provincial Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile who accused the DA and Speaker Katlego Mathebe of tampering with council regulations.

"The role of the DA has been very destructive in how they've been interacting with us - they've showed disdain and total disregard for the appreciation of our governance architecture in the country."

He also said that their decision was informed by a number of factors, including the collapse of service delivery and irregular appointments and expenditure.

Meanwhile, political formations, faith-based organisations, the business sector and labour unions were also expected to make their submissions before the NCOP announced its decision before the end of the week.