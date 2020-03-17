CT Carnival cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns
CEO of the carnival Jay Douwes said a lot of work was put into the event as teams worked for 11 months.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Carnival has been cancelled after having spent a year preparing for the event that was due to take place this weekend.
The decision was made on Monday following government’s ban on gatherings of more than 100 people due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CEO of the carnival Jay Douwes said a lot of work was put into the event as teams worked for 11 months and at the last minute could not go through with the event.
“The actual production of floats and costumes is in its final stages and what would be happening is we would be transporting costumes to communities and floats to sites.”
She said floats and costumes would be used in the next event whenever it takes place.
Douwes also adds that money has been spent across sectors.
“All the money has been paid to service providers, but our product will not be lost.”
And, the Baxter Theatre Centre in Rondebosch, Cape Town, has also made the decision to cancel all performances at the theatre with immediate effect until the end of April.
WATCH: COVID-19 infections hit 62 in South Africa
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Lifestyle
-
Tom Hanks released from hospital after virus quarantine
-
Idris Elba in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
-
KKNK cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak
-
Tom Hanks thanks 'helpers' after coronavirus diagnosis
-
Most Hollywood movies and TV shows halt production
-
Ariana Grande asks fans to take coronavirus pandemic more seriously
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.