CT Carnival cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Carnival has been cancelled after having spent a year preparing for the event that was due to take place this weekend.

The decision was made on Monday following government’s ban on gatherings of more than 100 people due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

CEO of the carnival Jay Douwes said a lot of work was put into the event as teams worked for 11 months and at the last minute could not go through with the event.

“The actual production of floats and costumes is in its final stages and what would be happening is we would be transporting costumes to communities and floats to sites.”

She said floats and costumes would be used in the next event whenever it takes place.

Douwes also adds that money has been spent across sectors.

“All the money has been paid to service providers, but our product will not be lost.”

And, the Baxter Theatre Centre in Rondebosch, Cape Town, has also made the decision to cancel all performances at the theatre with immediate effect until the end of April.

