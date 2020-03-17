COVID-19: Pick n Pay announces special shopping hour for pensioners
The initiative due to take effect from Wednesday would see stores open exclusively for customers over the age of 65 years from 7am to 8am.
JOHANNESBURG - Following in the footsteps of other retailers around the world, Pick n Pay on Tuesday announced it would be opening all of its supermarkets and hypermarkets an hour earlier every Wednesday for elderly customers to shop.
The initiative was due to take effect from Wednesday and would see stores open exclusively for customers over the age of 65 years from 7am to 8 am.
Customers were urged to have with them a valid identity document to enter the store.
“A special shopping hour for pensioners was a great suggestion by our online community and we very quickly worked with our stores to make this a reality,” said retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay John Bradshaw in a statement.
“All our actions are focused on supporting the well-being of our customers. We know that the coronavirus is more of a threat to older people, and it is thus especially important that our older customers limit the number of times they are in busy spaces as much as possible. This dedicated shopping hour for our elderly customers will give them exclusive use of the store.”
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
