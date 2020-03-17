Consumers urged to spend wisely after scenes of coronavirus panic buying
Debt Rescue's Niel Roets said many people didn't have the budget to pay for the extra expenses and ended up swiping their credit cards.
JOHANNESBURG - Debt Rescue SA has urged South Africans to make responsible financial decisions even with uncertainty around the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Photos and videos have gone viral of South Africans panic buying at grocery shops this week.
This is Makro Strubens Valley l. The queue goes round the entire store and past the start again— Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) March 16, 2020
I didn't shop..... Walked out. Not a chance. pic.twitter.com/nzuNzjTpYG
At Makro! How many people do we think are in one building? Possibilities are , those numbers include those that just came back from overseas and have not yet self isolated themselves , tested before being in public spaces. pic.twitter.com/iJqUHigUGm— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) March 16, 2020
Is this Panic buying necessary or it’s just paranoia? 😕#Coronavirussouthafrica #Checkers #makro pic.twitter.com/4h8yw2sEAA— Nontando Madlamini Mshibe (@Nontando12) March 16, 2020
Popped up to @WOOLWORTHS_SA to get some fresh dinner stuff. Blimey 🤦🏻♀️ lets all calm down to at least an average panic. Anyone got a good dinner recipe for a packet of lemons 😂😂 #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/mH0ov5OwdD— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) March 16, 2020
Thousands cleared shop shelves on Monday the day after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster.
Debt Rescue's Niel Roets said the economic impact of the pandemic would be devastating.
“People are in survival mode so they aren’t thinking about things they buy the way they normally buy. They think they must grab everything they can get whether they can afford it or not.”
He said many people idn't have the budget to pay for the extra expenses and ended up swiping their credit cards.
“There are also many retailers providing credit to consumers. The problem with this is a case of supply and demand and many are increasing prices.”
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Business
-
Mboweni: Treasury will redirect funds to deal with COVID-19
-
Eskom taps into emergency supplies to keep you plugged in
-
Amazon boosts pay, recruitment as virus triggers demand
-
Netcare warns public of scammers doing door-to-door COVID-19 screenings
-
Taste Holdings to liquidate food business amid recession
-
Maile appeals to Eskom to stop being 'dramatic' over Emfuleni Municipality debt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.