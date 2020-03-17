Chris Hasni’s killer Janusz Waluś denied parole due to severity of the matter

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said it was clear the political assassination of the SACP leader was intended to create chaos and mayhem in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Monday said granting Janusz Waluś parole would have nullified the severity that the courts had sought by sentencing him to life behind bars.

On Monday, Lamola announced his decision denying Waluś parole.

The convicted murderer is currently serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of SACP leader Chris Hani outside his Boksburg home.

After studying previous court judgements and submissions by the party and Hani's widow Limpho, Lamola found Waluś should not be granted parole.

The justice minister said Hani’s killing had the potential to bring about a civil war to the country.