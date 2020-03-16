View all in Latest
WATCH LIVE: Health Minister: Growth in coronavirus cases is explosive

Following the declaration by President Ramaphosa of a national disaster on Sunday in view of the coronavirus epidemic, ministers are briefing the media on measures to curb the further spread of the virus.

A screengrab of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize briefing the media on 16 March 2020 on plans by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.
A screengrab of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize briefing the media on 16 March 2020 on plans by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.
40 minutes ago

PRETORIA - A team of Cabinet ministers is briefing the media on interventions to be put in place to combat the further spread of the coronavirus on South Africa.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the growth in cases was explosive.

"We went from 1 to 51 in 10 days. We need to get into the area of hard combat. We all need to be ready to fight. Every South African is a soldier."

On Sunday night President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster and imposed travel bans to and from countries with high infection rates.

WATCH LIVE: Ministerial briefing

Timeline

