WATCH LIVE: Health Minister: Growth in coronavirus cases is explosive

PRETORIA - A team of Cabinet ministers is briefing the media on interventions to be put in place to combat the further spread of the coronavirus on South Africa.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the growth in cases was explosive.

"We went from 1 to 51 in 10 days. We need to get into the area of hard combat. We all need to be ready to fight. Every South African is a soldier."

On Sunday night President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster and imposed travel bans to and from countries with high infection rates.

