WATCH LIVE: Health Minister: Growth in coronavirus cases is explosive
Following the declaration by President Ramaphosa of a national disaster on Sunday in view of the coronavirus epidemic, ministers are briefing the media on measures to curb the further spread of the virus.
PRETORIA - A team of Cabinet ministers is briefing the media on interventions to be put in place to combat the further spread of the coronavirus on South Africa.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the growth in cases was explosive.
"We went from 1 to 51 in 10 days. We need to get into the area of hard combat. We all need to be ready to fight. Every South African is a soldier."
On Sunday night President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster and imposed travel bans to and from countries with high infection rates.
WATCH LIVE: Ministerial briefing
