Two months on and still no trace of baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane

CAPE TOWN - Monday marks two months since a Khayelitsha baby was kidnapped and there's still no trace of the little boy.

Kwahlelwa Tiwane was snatched from his mother in Parow, allegedly by a woman posing as a social worker.

It's unclear if detectives on the case have any fresh leads as they have so far come up empty-handed during their investigations.

Claremont High School pupil Karabo Tau, who has been charged with the infant's kidnapping, was released on bail several weeks ago.

The State also had to withdraw a kidnapping charge against another man who was accused of the child's abduction.

Tiwane's mother, Asanda, is adamant Tau was the person who posed as a social worker and ran off with her child.

Tau is due back in court on 7 April.