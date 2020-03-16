Two months on and still no trace of baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Two months on and still no trace of baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane

Kwahlelwa Tiwane was snatched from his mother in Parow allegedly by a woman posing as a social worker.

Kidnapped baby boy Kwahlelwa Tiwane. Image: SAPS
Kidnapped baby boy Kwahlelwa Tiwane. Image: SAPS
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Monday marks two months since a Khayelitsha baby was kidnapped and there's still no trace of the little boy.

Kwahlelwa Tiwane was snatched from his mother in Parow, allegedly by a woman posing as a social worker.

It's unclear if detectives on the case have any fresh leads as they have so far come up empty-handed during their investigations.

Claremont High School pupil Karabo Tau, who has been charged with the infant's kidnapping, was released on bail several weeks ago.

The State also had to withdraw a kidnapping charge against another man who was accused of the child's abduction.

Tiwane's mother, Asanda, is adamant Tau was the person who posed as a social worker and ran off with her child.

Tau is due back in court on 7 April.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA