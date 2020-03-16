Trio to appear in court for bribing Milnerton cop

It's alleged the trio offered the officer R20,000 to make an attempted murder case disappear.

CAPE TOWN - Three people who allegedly tried to bribe a Milnerton police detective were due in court on Monday.

Police said the bribe was made after a victim was shot and wounded in Milnerton on 4 March.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said on Monday: “Three men of Somali origin arranged to meet with the investigator and offered him a bribe. Recognising that the suspects were offering him a bribe, the investigator agreed, and they met again.”

They realised the second meeting was set up as a trap, and police then arrested the trio.