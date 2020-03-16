Trio to appear in court for bribing Milnerton cop
It's alleged the trio offered the officer R20,000 to make an attempted murder case disappear.
CAPE TOWN - Three people who allegedly tried to bribe a Milnerton police detective were due in court on Monday.
It was alleged the trio offered the officer R20,000 to make an attempted murder case disappear.
Police said the bribe was made after a victim was shot and wounded in Milnerton on 4 March.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said on Monday: “Three men of Somali origin arranged to meet with the investigator and offered him a bribe. Recognising that the suspects were offering him a bribe, the investigator agreed, and they met again.”
They realised the second meeting was set up as a trap, and police then arrested the trio.
