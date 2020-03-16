View all in Latest
This WhatsApp chat will tell you everything about COVID-19 in SA

In order to combat the spread of fake news, government has set up an automated WhatsApp group to provide credible and factual details around COVID-19 in South Africa.

Picture: sacoronavirus.co.za/
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With so much fake news and misinformation doing the rounds around coronavirus, it is important to get your information from reliable sources.

In order to combat the spread of fake news, government has set up an automated WhatsApp group to provide credible and factual details around COVID-19 in South Africa.

You can add this WhatsApp number to your contacts - 060 012 3456 - and type "Hi" in the message block. There will then be an automated response.

At the same time, the Department of Health has launched a website specifically on coronavirus information.

It provides citizens with the latest number on the virus and all the necessary information to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

