This WhatsApp chat will tell you everything about COVID-19 in SA
In order to combat the spread of fake news, government has set up an automated WhatsApp group to provide credible and factual details around COVID-19 in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - With so much fake news and misinformation doing the rounds around coronavirus, it is important to get your information from reliable sources.
In order to combat the spread of fake news, government has set up an automated WhatsApp group to provide credible and factual details around COVID-19 in South Africa.
You can add this WhatsApp number to your contacts - 060 012 3456 - and type "Hi" in the message block. There will then be an automated response.
At the same time, the Department of Health has launched a website specifically on coronavirus information.
It provides citizens with the latest number on the virus and all the necessary information to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Looking for more #CoronaVirusUpdates ?— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) March 14, 2020
You can now get them on WhatsApp!
Here is a quick look at how to access the information.
For more information, you can also visit: https://t.co/MVp3AxRaY0 pic.twitter.com/9BRnCEghgG
Steps to seeking medical help when you are in self quarantine #COVID19 #TogetherWeCanFightThis pic.twitter.com/68f3unQU4w— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 15, 2020
Follow these 10 tips for self quarantine #COVID19 #TogetherWeCanFightThis Steps 1-3 pic.twitter.com/SM2vudNuNB— National Health Insurance - NHI (@NationalNhi) March 15, 2020
Tips for self quarantine Steps 4-7 pic.twitter.com/2vPW5Bk9hq— National Health Insurance - NHI (@NationalNhi) March 15, 2020
Tips for self quarantine Steps 8-10 #COVID19 #LetsFightThisTogether pic.twitter.com/Tg2Ifa6AGQ— National Health Insurance - NHI (@NationalNhi) March 15, 2020
