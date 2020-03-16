Taste Holdings to liquidate food business amid recession

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Taste Holdings to liquidate food business amid recession

Taste’s move to liquidate the business comes after South Africa entered its second recession in two years in the final quarter of last year.

Picture: www.dominos.com
Picture: www.dominos.com
38 minutes ago

BENGALURU - South Africa’s Taste Holdings said on Monday it was in the process of placing its food business into voluntary liquidation after a failed attempt to offload its Domino’s Pizza business.

Taste’s move to liquidate the business comes after South Africa entered its second recession in two years in the final quarter of last year.

The company, which has been facing poor retail sales, in November said it would sell its Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza franchises in South Africa, retreating from a food industry that has been hit hard by the sluggish local economy.

However, Taste on Monday said the deal to dispose the Domino’s business could not be concluded on terms acceptable to all parties, adding that further financial support was not provided by Domino’s Pizza.

Following the liquidation of Taste’s food businesses - Taste Food Franchising Proprietary, Taste Commissary Proprietary and Taste Food Trading 1 Proprietary Ltd - the company will have to fully impair the remaining intercompany loans, with the units valued at about R450 million ($27.38 million).

Taste Food Franchising Proprietary owns and licenses Domino’s Pizza franchises in South Africa.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA