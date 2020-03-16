Strong winds ground helicopters fighting Table Mountain fire

The flames spread quickly on Sunday in the direction of Lion's Head and Signal Hill.

CAPE TOWN - Strong winds fueled a massive fire on Table Mountain, in Cape Town, which gutted vehicles and sparked evacuations over the weekend.

The flames spread quickly on Sunday in the direction of Lion's Head and Signal Hill.

SANParks's Philip Prins said: “The fire spread very quickly and, unfortunately, helicopters had to stand down because of the wind.”

An investigation is underway to find out what caused the blaze.