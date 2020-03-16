Strict protocols in place to check on self-isolating COVID-19 patients - dept

The Western Cape Health Department said that the strict measures followed by healthcare workers checking on self-isolating patients involved daily monitoring and repeat testing every two to three days.

CAPE TOWN - Strict medical protocols were in place to check up on COVID-19 patients in isolation at home.

South Africa now had 62 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections, with 16 of those cases in the Western Cape.

The latest patients were a 39-year-old man who travelled to Canada and a 15-year-old boy who visited France.

Only after two consecutive negative tests would a COVID-19 patient be declared negative and freed from isolation.

Department spokesperson, Mark van der Heever, said that their close contacts were also followed up on.

"It is advisable to stay at home and self-isolate if you display symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat and having recently travelled internationally or came into contact with a confirmed case."

The droplet-spread respiratory infection has killed more than 6,500 people worldwide and infected nearly 170,000.

