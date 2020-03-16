Stellenbosch University suspends classes due to COVID-19
All students in university accommodation must vacate their residences and are to return home during this period, while those unable to do so will be accommodated in university residences.
CAPE TOWN - Classes at Stellenbosch University will be suspended from Tuesday and the Easter vacation will continue until the end of March.
The start of the second term may be delayed depending on the evolving coronavirus situation.
The University of the Western Cape said that its academic programme would be continuing until the Higher Education Minister indicated otherwise.
UWC Vice-Chancellor Vivienne Lawack: "Recess will start on Thursday 19 March 2020 and will continue until after Easter, classes will resume on 14 April 2020. Since we have added two weeks to this recess period, the mid-year vacation period will be reviewed."
She said that upcoming graduation ceremonies would be held virtually.
Contact classes have already been suspended at UCT, WITS, UJ, CPUT and other institutions
